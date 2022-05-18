Badminton: Tickets to Singapore Open on sale until June 17, single-day entry from $30

SINGAPORE - Early bird season passes for the Singapore Badminton Open are available until May 31 while single-day tickets start from $5 (children) or $30 (adults).

Among the stars expected at the July 12-17 event include former world champions P.V. Sindhu and Ratchanok Intanon as well as 2022 Korea Masters women's singles champion He Bingjiao.

After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the US$370,000 event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium will be one of the "most eagerly anticipated and fiercely contested [editions] in years", said organising chairman Ng Yoke Weng.

Ticket sales end on June 17. More info can be found online at this website.