Badminton: Loh Kean Yew faces tricky path in bid for back-to-back world titles

SINGAPORE - Old rivalries will be renewed at the Badminton World Championships from Aug 22 to 28 with Loh Kean Yew facing an obstacle-ridden path in Tokyo as he makes an ambitious bid for back-to-back world titles in the men's singles.

While he will not face world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen in his half of the draw, defending world champion Loh could face Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn - who beat him to gold at the SEA Games in May - in the quarter-finals, with India's world championships runner-up Srikanth Kidambi and Malaysian star Lee Zii Jia also in the mix.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced the draws for the tournament on Wednesday (Aug 10) and eighth seed Loh has been placed in the same half as newly crowned Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen and Japanese former world No. 1 Kento Momota.

Loh's title defence will begin against Spanish world No. 59 Pablo Abian, whom he beat in their only meeting at last year's Dutch Open.

After that, the world No. 9 could face surprise Tokyo Olympics semi-finalist Kevin Cordon of Guatamala before a round-of-16 meeting against South Korean Heo Kwang-hee or 10th seed Angus Ng of Hong Kong.

His matches will only get trickier from there with a possible rematch against Kunlavut or Danish world No. 3 Anders Antonsen in the quarter-finals.

But Loh, who returned home from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Wednesday after a shock exit from the men's singles quarter-finals, is not thinking about the world championships yet.

He said: "For now, I just want to take a break. There's not much time to prepare but let's hope for the best.

"Everyone is a tough opponent in the world championships, I would like to focus on one match at a time."

Loh made history last year after beating Kidambi 21-15, 22-20 in Huelva, Spain to become Singapore's first badminton world champion.

Since then, his form has been inconsistent. He reached the finals of the India Open and SEA Games in Hanoi but lost to Sen and Kunlavut respectively.

He reached the semi-finals in the Indonesia Masters and Singapore Open, while suffering three first-round exits this year.