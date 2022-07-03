Badminton: Finally, Thailand's Ratchanok wins first title since 2020

KUALA LUMPUR - At the age of 14, Thai shuttler Ratchanok Intanon appeared to be poised for super stardom when she became the youngest-ever winner at the World Junior Championships in 2009, before going on to win two more titles in 2010 and 2011.

Records continued to fall for Ratchanok, who went on to win the World Championship gold in 2013 and became the first Thai to be ranked world No. 1.

But Olympic success eluded her, with injuries and the death of her mother after the Tokyo Games taking a toil on the player, who found herself in a winless drought with her last victory coming at the 2020 Indonesia Masters.

Success on the badminton circuit finally came two-and-a-half years later, when the Thai world No. 8 beat China's Olympic champion Chen Yufei 21-15, 13-21, 21-16 in the Malaysia Open final on Sunday (July 3).

Ratchanok could not contain her delight at the Axiata Arena, falling to the floor in celebration as world No. 4 Chen's lob landed outside the line in the deciding game to give her a 21-16 win.

Ratchanok, 27, said: "I knew it would be hard for me (to beat Chen) because she... has good mentality.

"During important points, she handles (the situation) better than me but today I could be myself more and she couldn't control my mentality."

On her 30-month title drought, she said: "Everyone has to face (things like) this and for me, it was very hard for me at that time but I know I can still come back stronger and I'm happy for that."

While she is not sure when her next title will come, this win is a confidence booster. She added: "I still believe in myself and I never thought I was a bad player, I still have the strength to win tournaments and I still trust myself.

"I don't know if I can win a lot more, but I can keep pushing myself and believe that I can keep my mentality and level like this."

However, there was no fairytale ending for world No. 2 Kento Momota in the men's singles final, as the Japanese shuttler was thumped 21-4, 21-7 by top-ranked Dane Viktor Axelsen in 34 minutes in front of 8,000 fans.

Back at the city where his dreams of a first-ever Olympic gold for Japan were first derailed, Momota had hoped for a return to winning ways in Kuala Lumpur. In January 2020, he was injured in a car crash while en route to the airport after his Malaysia Masters victory and the former world No. 1 had struggled since to rediscover his form.

Momota, 27, said: "I thought I was getting better in this tournament but today my level was a bit too far from his so I couldn't win.

"But being able to experience this kind of tense atmosphere during a final is a plus point so I can use this experience for next week (at the Malaysia Masters)."