Badminton: World No. 1 Kento Momota injured in Malaysian car crash, driver killed

KUALA LUMPUR (AFP/REUTERS) - Badminton world No. 1 Kento Momota has been injured in a car accident in Malaysia, with the driver of the vehicle killed in the crash.

The pre-dawn vehicle collision took place along the Maju Expressway early Monday morning (Jan 13), just hours after he secured his first victory of the season at the Malaysia Masters.

The Japanese shuttler was with three other players en route to Kuala Lumpur International Airport when the hired van they were in rammed into the rear of a 30-tonne truck, the local fire and rescue department said in a brief statement.

The driver of the van was killed in the incident. The fire and rescue department said it was still working to extricate the driver's body from the wreckage.

Momota and the other players - named as Momota's compatriots Yu Hirayama, Morimoto Arkifuki and Englishman William Thomas by official news agency Bernama - suffered slight injuries, the department said.

The vehicle crashed into the back of a lorry, which was travelling slowly, Bernama reported.

"The victim's body and all the injured" were sent to hospital in the administrative capital Putrajaya, fire and rescue department senior official Norazam Khamis was cited as saying. The athletes were reportedly in a stable condition, according to a statement from Serdang police.

The incident cast a pall over Momota's celebrations after he had captured the Malaysia Masters title with ease on Sunday, when he beat Denmark's Viktor Axelsen 24-22, 21-11.

It remains to be seen if the accident will affect his preparations for the upcoming Olympics, where he is bidding to win a first gold at his home Games.

The reigning world champion had told reporters that he was eyeing more success in 2020 after Sunday's victory.

Momota, currently the best player on the planet, enjoyed a stellar 2019, winning a record 11 titles including the World Championships, Asia Championships and All England Open.

"My condition was not perfect coming into this tournament, but I was focused on this week and was able to play calmly," said the Japanese star, who pocketed US$30,000 (S$40,500).

"I do not think I am the strongest, but I am sharp and confident especially after winning the World Tour Finals last year. I know when to focus on attack and defence."