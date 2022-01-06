Athletics: 400 runners at Soh Rui Yong's Pocari Sweat 2.4km challenge on Jan 8-9

SINGAPORE - After three months, two postponements and an expanded list of prizes, the Pocari Sweat Run's 2.4km challenge is set to finally take place this weekend (Jan 8-9) at the Home of Athletics.

Almost 400 participants have signed up to challenge themselves and see if they can complete 2.4km in under seven minutes - which top distance runner Soh Rui Yong did in 6 min 53.18 secs last September.

The effort by the 30-year-old, which is the national best performance, drew a mix of reactions online. Most were encouraging, but some poured scorn.

While the 2.4km is not an event that features at major sporting events like the SEA Games or Asian Games, it is familiar to many Singaporeans as a part of the individual physical proficiency test and National Physical Fitness Award test for students.

As a result of the strong online response, Soh then issued an open challenge, offering as a "gesture of goodwill" a $700 cash reward and 700 bottles of Pocari Sweat - which sponsors him - to any Singaporean who could run the distance in under seven minutes at the Pocari Sweat Singapore 2.4km Run.

The Oct 9-10 event was postponed to Nov 13-14, before being moved a second time to this weekend, owing to tightened safe management measures during the period.

Soh, who holds national records in the 5,000m, 10,000m, half-marathon and marathon, is pumped up for the event.

"We saw over 300 sign-ups, and I think 99 per cent of them are members of the running community who are just excited about the chance to race again," he said.

"Usually when a 5km race is organised, 20 sign-ups would be considered a good day. But because the 2.4km is something everyone can relate to, we had so many sign-ups."

Public interest in the challenge also saw the prize pot swell to include cash rewards, food and beverage offers, sports apparel, massages and even a hotel stay.

A total of 396 runners - all of whom are vaccinated - will attempt the challenge across Saturday and Sunday, and only five will run at any given time. As part of safe management measures put in place, a total of 100 individuals will be inside the Home of Athletics at Kallang at any one time, split into two zones of 50 each.

In terms of the action on the track, Soh expects a varying degree of efforts - including a handful of runners who can go under seven minutes - but is unsure if he will be able to lower his mark, given he had shifted his focus in training in late 2021 to prepare for the Valencia Marathon in Spain.

But is hoping his running quintet - comprising national 1,500m runners Jeevaneesh Soundarajah and Ethan Yap, national middle-distance runner Thiruben Thana Rajan and Gurkha record holder Subas Gurung - will push him on to a good run.

"Jeeva can even give my record a run for its money," suggested Soh.