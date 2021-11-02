Athletics: Soh Rui Yong's 2.4km challenge event, the Pocari Sweat Run, postponed to Jan 8-9

SINGAPORE - The Pocari Sweat Run's 2.4km On-Ground Race has been postponed again to Jan 8-9, the company announced on its Facebook page on Tuesday (Nov 2).

The post said the postponement was "a result of the 'Stabilisation Phase' extension which last till 21 Nov" and added that all participants will receive an e-mail with more details.

It was originally scheduled for Oct 9-10, then postponed to Nov 13-14.

The virtual races (2.4km, 7km, 12km, 17km, 24km) are ongoing and end on Nov 14.

The physical event is also where top national marathoner Soh Rui Yong's challenge of running 2.4km in under seven minutes will take place.

He had clocked 6min 53.18sec at the Pocari Singapore 2.4km Challenge on Sept 4 and became the first Singaporean man to finish a 2.4km race in under seven minutes, but social media posts about his achievement sparked mixed reactions from the public.

The 30-year-old then announced the open challenge, where he will race the Gurkha Contingent's fastest 2.4km runner, Subas Gurung, next month. The Nepali holds the 2.4km record for the Gurkha Contingent with his time of 6min 58sec.

The current prize pot for the event includes $700 cash reward and 700 bottles of Pocari sports drink, $700 worth of chicken rice, food and beverage vouchers and sports apparel.