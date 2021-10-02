Athletics: Soh Rui Yong's 2.4km challenge event, the Pocari Sweat Run, postponed to Nov 13-14

SINGAPORE - Runners taking on top national marathoner Soh Rui Yong's challenge of running 2.4km under seven minutes now have another month to train.

Originally set to take place from Oct 9-10, the Pocari Sweat Run's 2.4km On-Ground Race has been postponed to Nov 13-14.

Pocari Sweat Singapore announced the change on its Facebook page on Friday (Oct 1) and said it was due to "the latest safe management measures during the stabilisation phase".

It added: "Your safety and an optimal race experience remains our utmost priority. All On-Ground Race participants will be receiving an email with more details."

The virtual races (2.4km, 7km, 12km, 17km, 24km) are ongoing and end on Nov 14.

Soh also announced the postponement on his Instagram page, saying: "Let's look on the bright side - more time to train for it now!"

He had clocked 6min 53.18sec at the Pocari Singapore 2.4km Challenge on Sept 4 and became the first Singaporean man to finish a 2.4km race in under seven minutes, but social media posts about his achievement sparked mixed reactions from the public.

The 30-year-old then announced the open challenge, where he will also be racing alongside the Gurkha contingent's fastest 2.4km runner Subas Gurung next month.

Gurung, who holds the 2.4km record for the Gurkha Contingent with his time of 6min 58sec, is not eligible for the prizes offered by the sponsors for anyone who achieves a sub-seven time in the race as those are only for Singaporeans.

The current prize pot includes $700 cash reward and 700 bottles of Pocari sports drink, $700 worth of chicken rice, food and beverage vouchers and sports apparel.