Asian Games: Men's swimming 4x100m medley relay team in hunt for medal after finishing fourth in heats

JAKARTA -Singapore swimmer Joseph Schooling has a chance at a fifth medal at the Asian Games after qualifying for the final in the men's 4x100m medley relay, with Quah Zheng Wen, Lionel Khoo and Darren Lim, on Friday morning (Aug 24).

The quartet posted 3min 39.69sec in the heats at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Centre to finish fourth overall on the last day of the Asiad swimming competition.

Japan (3:36.95), China (3:38.14) and Kazakhstan (3:38.57) are the three top seeds in the final the same evening.

Lim said: "We gave our best and we couldn't take any chances because the competition is quite tight. It's good that we've made it."

Schooling added: "This is basically our 'A' team; we knew how tough it's going to be and I think the results prove our point. I am happy that the coaches put a strong (team) in this morning.

Schooling has won two golds (50m and 100m butterfly) and two bronzes (men's 4x100m and 4x200m freestyle relay) at these Games.

Compatriots Amanda Lim and Quah Ting Wen will also swim on Friday night after qualifying for the final in the women's 50m freestyle. In addition, Gan Ching Hwee will compete in the women's 400m free final.

Amanda Lim said: "I thought it (my heat) was quite okay, although I definitely can work on smaller details in the final tonight. I thought my start was not too bad - I am usually not great on starts - and that's why I did well on that race.

"I am quite sure I can do it (a personal best); the first step to that is to believe that I can."

The finals will start at 7pm Singapore time.