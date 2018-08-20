Swimming: Glen Lim sets national record in men's 800m freestyle at Asian Games

JAKARTA - National swimmer Glen Lim set a national record of 8min 11.59sec during the timed finals of the men's 800m freestyle on Monday (Aug 20) at the Asian Games.

It is the third national record Singapore swimmers have set in Indonesia, after Gan Ching Hwee (women's 1,500m freestyle) and the women's 4x100m freestyle relay on Sunday.

The 16-year-old Glen also held the previous national record of 8:15.08, which he set just two months ago at the Singapore National Swimming Championships in June.

He will also swim in the heats of the men's 4x200m freestyle relay with Danny Yeo, Jonathan Tan and Darren Chua on Monday morning.

Meanwhile Quah Ting Wen has qualified for the final of the women's 50m butterfly, after clocking 27.28sec in the heats on Monday morning. She is the eighth and final qualifier for the evening final the same day, with Japan's Rikako Ikee (25.91sec) topping the heats. Quah's younger sister, Jing Wen

The 26-year-old Quah said: "I started okay, I wasn't as snappy as I wanted it to be, but my touch was very bad.

"I got the job done though, I made it back (to the final) tonight, where I am hoping to go a lot faster."

She will be joined in the finals by her younger brother Zheng Wen, 21, who was sixth overall in the men's 50m backstroke heats with 25.54sec.