Asian Games: Gold for Joseph Schooling in 100m butterfly, bronze for men’s 4x100m freestyle relay team

JAKARTA - Joseph Schooling retained his Asian Games men's 100m butterfly title on Wednesday (Aug 22), touching the wall first in a Games record of 51.04 seconds.

Compatriot Quah Zheng Wen was fourth in 52.54sec at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Centre in Jakarta. China's Li Zhuhao claimed the silver in 51.46sec, while Japan's Yuki Kobori took the bronze in 51.77sec.

The 23-year-old Schooling, the Olympic champion in the event, was the top qualifier during the heats after clocking 52.31sec.

Schooling won the 100m butterfly gold at the 2014 Incheon Asiad in a then-Games record time of 51.76sec.

In doing so, he ended Singapore's 32-year wait for a men's individual swimming gold at the Games. He also won a silver in the 50m butterfly and bronze in the 200m butterfly.

Schooling featured in the bronze medal-winning men's 4x200m freestyle relay on Monday and swam in the heats of the 50m freestyle on Tuesday.

His next event is the 50m fly on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the quartet of Quah Zheng Wen, Schooling, Darren Chua and Darren Lim clinched a bronze in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay, in a national record of 3min 17.22sec. Japan won the gold in a Games record of 3:12.68, while China (3:13.29) took the silver.



(From left) Darren Chua, Quah Zheng Wen, Joseph Schooling and Darren Lim securing bronze medal in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay final at the 18th Asian Games in Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Centre, Jakarta, Indonesia, on Aug 22, 2018. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



It is the second relay medal the Republic won at the Games.

Also, Quah Jing Wen finished fifth in the women’s 200m butterfly in a national record of 2min 12.01sec. The 17-year-old clocked the previous national mark of 2:12.03 at the 2017 SEA Games in Malaysia.

China’s Zhang Yufei claimed the gold in 2:06.61, with Japan’s Sachi Mochida (2:08.72) and Suzuka Hasegawa (2:08.80) taking silver and bronze respectively.

Also, Lionel Khoo finished eighth in the men’s 100m breaststroke in 1:01.74, while the mixed 4x100m medley relay team of Francis Fong, Khoo, Quah Jing Wen and Quah Ting Wen were disqualified in the final.