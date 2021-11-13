Bowling: Singaporeans Cherie Tan, Shayna Ng through to IBF Super World C'ships final

SINGAPORE - National bowlers Cherie Tan and Shayna Ng will face each other in an all-Singaporean women's singles final at the International Bowling Federation Super World Championships, after posting wins in their respective semi-finals on Friday (Nov 12).

In the last-four stage, Tan pulled away early on to easily beat Canada's Sarah Klassen 246-193 at the Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub in Expo 2020 Dubai, while Ng had a slightly tougher time in getting past Sofia Rodriguez of Guatemala 216-203.

The final will take place later on Friday.

In the mixed team qualification event earlier on Friday, both Singapore teams advanced to the matchplay round.

The first team comprising Tan, Ng, Darren Ong and Cheah Ray Han came in fourth in the 46-team qualifiers, while New Hui Fen, Iliya Syamim, Jonovan Neo and Joel Tan placed eighth.