Yakult Singapore to stop providing straws from end December 2018

SINGAPORE - Yakult Singapore will no longer be providing plastic straws for its probiotic milk drinks from the end of December, the latest company here to do so.

In a Facebook post last Thursday (Dec 27), the company announced that they would be removing straws from its Yakult and Yakult Ace Light products.

"We are taking steps as part of our efforts in contributing to environment protection and sustainability," the post read.

"Yakult can be consumed directly from the bottle by removing the foil cap."

This move was met with mixed reactions from netizens.

Facebook user Karen Chensaid: "Well done Yakult Singapore in taking concrete steps to reduce single-use plastics! Please consider initiatives to collect and recycle your plastic Yakult bottles too!"

Another user Bryan Fang said: "You guys should have done it long ago. I have been an avid drinker of Yakult for as long as I can remember and not once have I used those straws."

Other netizens pointed out that its products' bottles are still made of plastic and suggested that the company look into finding a non-plastic alternative for its bottles.

Yakult is the latest in a string of companies here to ditch plastic straws this year in a bid to be more environmentally friendly.

In October, both Burger King and Resorts World Sentosa stopped providing plastic straws.

KFC also halted the use of plastic straws earlier in June.