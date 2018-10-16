Burger King to stop providing straws and plastic lids

SINGAPORE (THE NEW PAPER) - Fast-food chain Burger King has stopped giving dine-in customers straws and plastic lids for cold drinks in its 42 outlets here as of Monday (Oct 15).

They will still be provided for deliveries and takeaways while dine-in customers can request for them.

Burger King Singapore general manager Goh Chin Hou told The New Paper on Monday: "The removal of straws and lids will help our guests rethink whether they really need them and get everyone to do their part in keeping the environment clean.

"It may seem like a drop in the ocean but when more organisations adopt the initiative, we believe it will send a positive signal to the community and we hope that ripples will eventually turn to waves."

Burger King is not the first food and beverage chain to do so here. Restaurants under Japan Foods Holding started providing straws only on request two months ago. The group has about 50 outlets under 14 brands, including Ajisen Ramen and Menya Musashi.

Fast-food chain KFC has also stopped providing straws and plastic lids for dine-in customers in its 84 outlets since June 20. But one outlet was photographed with a straw dispenser next to a sign declaring "Say 'no' to straws". The image was posted online.

A KFC spokesman told TNP on Monday the outlet had placed the dispenser on the counter to give customers with disabilities, the elderly and young children easy access to the straws.

He said the dispenser has been removed and added that straws will be provided on request.

"We will work closely with our operations team to reinforce these guidelines at our restaurants," the spokesman said.