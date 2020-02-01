Wuhan virus: Where to collect masks? Check online by entering postal code

SINGAPORE - The distribution of more than five million masks to 1.37 million households will begin on Saturday (Feb 1) at 2pm.

Residents can go to https://maskgowhere.sg/ and enter their postal code to find their designated residents' committee (RC) centre, day and time to collect their masks. The site will be regularly updated.

Information on when and where to collect the free masks has also been put up on community notice boards, digital display panels and constituency social media platforms.

Members of the public can also call 1800-333-9999 if they have questions about the mask collection. The hotline will be manned from 2pm to 10pm on Saturday, and 9am to 9pm from Sunday to Feb 9.

Collection times will be staggered at the designated 89 community centres and 654 RC centres across the island. The distribution will begin at 200 RC centres on Saturday, with residents in Beach Road among the first to receive them.

Collection hours on Saturday will be from 2pm to 10pm, and from 10am to 9pm on subsequent days till Feb 9.

Each household is entitled to a pack of four masks. The masks can be collected only once per household, and those collecting them must show their identity card. People's Association volunteers will deliver the masks to residents with mobility issues.

The Government on Thursday announced the distribution of the masks amid the spread of the Wuhan virus and reports of shops running out of stock. The masks are for one-time use and are meant for people who are ill to avoid infecting others.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health confirmed three more cases in Singapore, bringing the total number of infected cases here to 16.

In China, the death toll has risen to 259, with the number of total cases surpassing 11,000.