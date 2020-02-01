3 more cases confirmed in Singapore, bringing total to 16

Singapore has three more confirmed cases of the Wuhan virus, bringing the total number of infected cases here to 16 as at 2pm yesterday.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that one of the new cases is a 31-year-old male Chinese natio-nal who is a Singapore work pass holder.

He arrived here from Wuhan on Jan 26 following a trip to Hubei, and stayed at his home in Jurong East Street 13. He said he was asymptomatic during his flight to Singapore, and subsequently developed symptoms on Tuesday.

He later sought medical treatment at a GP clinic on Thursday, and was taken by ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), where he was isolated. He tested positive for the virus at 11pm the same day, making him the 14th case here.

The 15th case is a 47-year-old Singaporean woman who was evacuated from Wuhan on Thursday, while the 16th case is a 38-year-old male Chinese national who arrived from Wuhan on Jan 22. He tested positive for the coronavirus around 2pm yesterday, and was warded in an isolation room at Singapore General Hospital.

MOH also elaborated on Singapore's 13th case, a 73-year-old female Chinese national who arrived from Wuhan on Jan 21. She was a close contact of Singapore's second confirmed case, a 53-year-old female Chinese national from Wuhan who arrived on the same date.

Multiple attempts were made to contact her. She was later found on Tuesday and reported having developed symptoms the same day. An ambulance took her to NCID, where she was immediately isolated. She was confirmed as having the virus on Thursday.

Prior to this, she had stayed at ParkRoyal Collection Pickering at 3 Upper Pickering Street, and Oasia Hotel Downtown at 100 Peck Seah Street. She had also visited Changi Airport and Jewel, and travelled by private transport and taxi.

MOH said the three new cases are in a stable condition. It added that there is currently no evidence of community spread in Singapore.