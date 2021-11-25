Woman who tried to rescue fiance from burning car in Tanjong Pagar crash back in hospital for surgery

SINGAPORE - About five months after she was discharged, the woman who suffered severe burns while trying to rescue her fiance from a fatal car crash will undergo surgery.

In a message to The Straits Times on Thursday evening (Nov 25), Ms Raybe Oh Siew Huey, 26, said she has returned to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for surgery and will be warded for a month.

She also posted an update on Instagram, thanking everyone for their kind messages.

Ms Oh, a former air stewardess and getai performer, suffered severe burns to about 80 per cent of her body while trying to rescue her fiance, Mr Jonathan Long, 29, and four friends, from a burning car after it crashed into a shophouse in Tanjong Pagar at around 5.40am on Feb 13.

Mr Long, who was the driver, and the four others in the car – Mr Eugene Yap, 29; Mr Elvin Tan Yong Hao, 28; Mr Wilson Teo Qi Xiang, 26; and Mr Gary Wong Hong Chieh, 29 – died in the crash.

Ms Oh was taken to SGH and was warded in the intensive care unit. When her condition stabilised after a little over a week, she was moved to a high dependency ward.

She was discharged in June and recently posted a picture of herself and Mr Long with a heart shape on her Instagram stories.

Shin Min Daily News reported on Wednesday that she had been in contact with some of her friends through social media.

Those who spoke to the Chinese evening daily, including getai performer Komei Foong, said that Ms Oh had remained positive, but needed time and space to heal.

“She has been very positive, and people who don’t know her might not even know what she has gone through,” said Ms Foong.

“I hope to be able to meet and chat with her in person but at this stage, I think she still needs space.”



Ms Raybe Oh Siew Huey posted an update on Instagram, thanking everyone for their kind messages. PHOTOS: ST FILE, RAYBE OH/INSTAGRAM





Five people were killed in the crash in Tanjong Pagar on Feb 13, 2021. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO FILE



Mr Long’s father told Shin Min that Ms Oh is still undergoing rehabilitation, skin grafting and physical therapy.

He added that he still treats her as his daughter and cares about her.

After it was reported that Ms Oh had been discharged, many netizens wished her well and hoped she would have a speedy recovery.