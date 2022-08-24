Masks optional on taxis and in most indoor settings from Monday: 7 things you need to know

Mask-wearing indoors will no longer be legally required from Aug 29

except in places where essential services are carried out in enclosed and crowded areas, and which are frequently used by vulnerable persons.

These include healthcare facilities, residential care homes (including welfare and sheltered homes for the aged, as well as adult disability homes) and ambulances.

They also cover the indoor premises of hospitals and polyclinics, including retail, food and beverages (F&B) outlets, common areas and other facilities within the buildings.

Masks are also required in private primary care and dental facilities, specialist clinics, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) clinics and renal dialysis centres.

Other settings where mask wearing is needed include clinical and radiological laboratories, day hospices, residential care homes, Covid-19 care facilities, testing centres and vaccination centres, and emergency ambulances and medical transport vehicles.

Masks also need to be worn on public transport, including trains, public buses and indoor public transport facilities, like boarding areas within bus interchanges and MRT platforms.

But mask-wearing on private transport modes, as well as school buses, private bus services and taxis, will be optional.

Those working as food handlers and in certain settings will continue to wear masks under sectoral requirements.

People should also still wear masks in crowded places or when interacting with vulnerable persons, the task force said.

In particular, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said experts have advised that the elderly and immuno-compromised should continue to wear masks in crowded indoor settings to reduce their risk of catching any respiratory infections.

Mask wearing in outdoor settings has not been legally required since March 29 this year.

