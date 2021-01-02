Mercury drops to 21.5 deg C in Admiralty as wet and windy start to the New Year continues into Saturday

SINGAPORE - It is still sweater weather in Singapore, with the wet and windy condition on New Year's Day showing no signs of easing.

The lowest temperature recorded on Saturday (Jan 2) at 1pm was 21.5 deg C in Admiralty.

This was lower than what was initially forecast by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Thursday, which predicted an average temperature of 23 deg C to 33 deg C over the first two weeks of January, dipping to lows of 22 deg C on some days.

Similarly, the rain showed no sign of abating on Saturday, with significant rainfall recorded in Pasir Ris and Changi.

Dr Winston Chow, Associate Professor of Science, Technology and Society at the Singapore Management University's School of Social Sciences, projected that the record for the highest total rainfall in one day might well be broken.

"The highest total rainfall in one day for January is 216.2mm for manned weather stations, and 238.2mm for automated weather stations," he said in a tweet on Saturday morning.

"As of 10.30am, the Changi Airport station has measured 159mm of rainfall since midnight. With the monsoon surge not expected to cease until tomorrow, chances are this record will be broken with time to spare," he added.

According to a weather advisory by the MSS, the first week of the year will likely be wet and windy, with moderate thundery showers expected in the afternoon on most days over the fortnight.

Heavy and widespread thundery showers over the island will occur on a couple of days as well.