A wet and windy start expected for the new year, says weatherman

SINGAPORE - Singapore is set for a wet and windy start to 2021, according to a weather advisory by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Thursday (Dec 31).

The first week of the year is forecast to be cool and windy with periods of middling to heavy showers over Singapore.

Moderate thundery showers are expected in the afternoons on most days over the fortnight. Heavy and widespread thundery showers over the island will also occur on a couple of days as well.

Overall, the rainfall for first half of January is expected to be above average over most parts of the island, said the MSS.

Daily temperatures are looking to be relatively low as well, with the MSS forecasting an average of 23 deg C to 33 deg C over the fortnight, dipping to lows of 22 deg C on some days.

This month saw similarly cool and rainy weather. The average daily temperature in December was between 22.2 deg C and 35.1 deg C .

The highest recorded temperature for a day was 35.1 deg C on Christmas Day at Admiralty, and the lowest was recorded three days later, at 22.2 deg C in Sembawang on Dec 28.

While it rained over the island on most days of the month, the mean monthly temperature of 27.2 deg C for December at the Changi climate station was 0.8 deg C higher than the month's long-term average, said MSS.