Voting open for Singaporean of the Year 2021 till Jan 7

SINGAPORE - Inspiring athletes, courageous community heroes and advocates championing their chosen causes are among the nominees for this year's The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year award, presented by global wealth manager UBS Singapore.

Public voting for the award, now in its seventh year, begins on Saturday (Dec 25) and will close in two weeks, on Jan 7 at 7pm.

Ten nominees have been revealed over the past few months.

The award recognises Singaporeans whose extraordinary actions improved someone's life or the larger community.

It also pays tribute to Singaporeans who have put the country on the world map or persevered to overcome great adversity.

A panel of judges comprising Straits Times editors, UBS representatives and individuals who have made their mark in various fields will make a final decision on the winner in January, while also taking into account the results of the public vote.

The winner will be announced at an award ceremony on Feb 9 at UBS Singapore's office at 9 Penang Road.

Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of SPH Media's English, Malay and Tamil Media Group and editor of The Straits Times, said: "We have another impressive slate of finalists. From a world champion sportsman to a champion of mental wellness causes, to a successful hawker entrepreneur, as well as a selfless person who gave part of his liver to a stranger and a kind couple who offered free groceries to anyone who needed it in their community.

"They are all amazing. They reflect the kind of society we want to be, and the kind of Singapore we are proud to belong to."

He added: "As always, my colleagues and all our judges are going to have a very hard time picking one winner, as they are all worthy winners and an inspiration to us all, especially in these challenging times."

Over the years, the award has been given to outstanding Singaporeans in various fields.

Last year, it went to the Covid-19 front-liners, who had poured their blood, sweat and tears into the nation's fight against the virus.