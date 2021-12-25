ST Singaporean of the Year 2021: Crave founder wants to help other food business operators

SINGAPORE - It is easier to satisfy your craving for nasi lemak, thanks to Mr Abdul Malik Hassan.

The 49-year-old has successfully taken his father's nasi lemak business into shopping malls. There are now 45 Crave - The Original Adam Road Nasi Lemak By Selera Rasa outlets in places such as Bugis Junction, AMK Hub and Paya Lebar Square.

Mr Malik, who took over his father's Selera Rasa stall in Adam Road Food Centre 17 years ago, now wants to make use of his experiences to help other food and beverage owners.

One of his projects is Kaaakis, which looks like a mini foodcourt but is run very differently as nobody pays rent.

It features multiple brands such as Old Amoy Chendol from Chinatown Complex Market and Food Centre and Padang Grill by Rumah Makan Minang in Kandahar Street.

Kiosks Collective, a company that Mr Malik is a partner of, takes care of all the costs. These include renovations, hiring staff and even paying for some of the ingredients.

But the brands own their names, keep their recipes and receive a percentage of the revenue.

Mr Malik said this is more transparent than sharing profits, which is how many big players operate. "After cutting labour costs and this and that, from a revenue of $10,000 or $5,000, the profit is down to only $1,000."

There are plans to add three locations - Lot One Shoppers' Mall, The Rail Mall and Yew Tee Point - early next year to the current three.

Another initiative is a mentorship programme to help small businesses expand.

Once a month, Mr Malik holds a talk over videoconferencing platform Zoom for 48 business owners who wish to learn about issues such as financing or human resources.

He then schedules one-to-one meetings to help them solve their problems. Anyone can text or e-mail him to join the programme and it is free.

He said: "When they grow, they and their family are happy. But I'm the happiest."