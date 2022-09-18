Ulu Pandan Park Connector section closed after flash flood warning

SINGAPORE - A section of the Ulu Pandan Park Connector in Ghim Moh was closed on Sunday morning after water levels in the Ulu Pandan canal almost reached the park connector's level.

Flash flood warnings issued by national water agency PUB at 9.50am said that the water level in the canal was at 90 per cent capacity.

The Straits Times has contacted NParks for comments. In a statement on its website, it said: "NParks and PUB will closely monitor the water level and will close the park connector when necessary."

The canal had a channel carved out of it on Sept 3, after soil was displaced into it following a landslide the previous day.

Construction efforts to repair the damage caused by the landslide are estimated to take a few months.

The PCN was then closed to the public, on Sept 18, 2022. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
