Impact of Ukraine war will add to cost of living pressures in Singapore: Panel

SINGAPORE - Despite Singapore's limited direct links with Russia and Ukraine, the conflict between the two countries could impact the global economy and, in turn, contribute to cost of living pressures, said panellists at a post-Budget 2022 roundtable organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times on Monday (March 14).

With uncertainty over how the three-week-long invasion by Moscow of its neighbour might pan out, questions remain over the degree of inflation to expect, they added, with one expert warning of "nefarious activities" by companies taking advantage of the global situation to engage in price gouging.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, one of the panellists, said the Government is monitoring the situation closely and would come up with additional measures if it worsens.

In his opening remarks, Mr Wong spoke of how Singapore would be confronting a post-pandemic future where a business-as-usual approach would no longer work. One reason for that is an increasingly unpredictable, volatile and dangerous world - a point brought into relief since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, he said.

Asked by moderator and ST associate editor Vikram Khanna about the conflict's economic impact on Singapore, Mr Wong said: "These are still early days… I don't think anyone can predict with any certainty the trajectory of how the conflict will evolve in the coming weeks or even months."

He added: "As (we) have said before, if the situation were to worsen, we will be prepared to do more... and we have the means to do so."

Mr Wong noted that the concern was over the impact on global energy markets, food supply and supply chains - with the two warring countries being major exporters of wheat and precious metals. This, in turn, could affect Singapore's economy and inflation.

Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong has already warned that the crisis has clouded Singapore's economic outlook, and with Europe heavily reliant on Russian gas transiting through Ukraine, escalating energy costs are fuelling a knock-on increase in prices of other products.

Retaliatory sanctions by major Western economies and their allies worldwide are also pushing up already elevated prices of fuels, grains and industrial metals.

Food importers, manufacturers and businesses here are starting to feel the effects and some have started raising prices. Last week on Monday, the most popular grade of petrol - 95-octane - breached the $3 mark after multiple rounds of increases since the war began.