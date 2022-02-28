Ukraine crisis has clouded S'pore's economic outlook, inflationary pressures to rise: Gan Kim Yong

SINGAPORE - The Ukraine crisis has clouded Singapore's economic outlook, with escalating energy costs set to fuel a knock-on increase in prices of other products, said Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong on Monday (Feb 28).

While the actual impact on Singapore's gross domestic product (GDP) growth and inflation is difficult to estimate for now given the uncertainties, it is clear that inflationary pressures are likely to rise further in the near term, especially through an increase in the prices of oil-related items.

"The downside risks to our economy have also increased significantly," said Mr Gan, speaking on the economic impact of the Ukraine war during the Budget debate in Parliament.

Singapore had earlier projected that its GDP would grow by 3 per cent to 5 per cent in 2022, with core inflation to come in between 2 per cent and 3 per cent.

In his speech, the minister noted that Singapore's initial assessment is that the immediate and direct impact of the Ukraine crisis on the Republic's economy and firms has been manageable for now - Singapore firms have a limited presence in Ukraine and the country does not import many essential supplies from Ukraine and the region.

But the conflict is still evolving and the situation could change very quickly, he cautioned.

"Make no mistake, that while Ukraine may seem far away from Singapore, the conflict there will have real and significant impact on all of us," Mr Gan said.

He added that with sanctions being imposed on Russia and disruption to supplies, global prices of energy and other products are set to rise in the coming weeks.

One key area where Singapore will be significantly affected is in energy costs, as Singapore imports most of its energy needs, he said, noting the recent increases in liquefied natural gas and Brent crude oil.

Higher energy costs mean that motorists must expect pump prices for petrol and diesel here to rise, and electricity rates for both businesses and households will also increase in tandem with escalating global energy costs, he added.

"These will undoubtedly impact Singaporeans, and further raise the cost of living here," said Mr Gan.