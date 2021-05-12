Two more charged after teenager found dead in Clementi flat

SINGAPORE - Two more people - a 62-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman - have been charged in connection with the case of a 19-year-old teenager who was found dead in a Clementi flat on May 5.

The following day, the brother of the victim, Huang Bocan, 29, was charged with one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Ms Huang Baoying.

Lim Peng Tiong, 62 and Chee Mei Wan, 41, each face one count of the same offence.

All three of those charged had allegedly used a wooden pole to hit Ms Huang at around 11pm on May 4.

Lim is Singaporean while Chee is a permanent resident. Lim is one of two owners of the unit where Ms Huang’s body was found, according to Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) records.

Court documents did not state the relationship between Lim, Chee and the victim.

In an earlier statement, police said they were alerted to the case at around 6.30am on May 5.

Officers arrived at the flat and found the victim lying motionless inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three of those charged are currently remanded at Central Police Division and are expected to return to court on May 19.

If convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, they could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.