Brother charged after his teenage sister found dead in Clementi flat

SINGAPORE - A man has appeared in a district court after his 19-year-old sister was found dead in a Clementi flat on Wednesday.

Huang Bocan, 29, was charged on Thursday (May 6) with one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Ms Huang Baoying at around 11pm on Tuesday.

The Singaporean man allegedly used a wooden pole to hit her in the flat at Block 602, in Clementi West Street 1 that evening.

In an earlier statement, police said that they were alerted to the case at around 6.30am on Wednesday.

Officers arrived at the flat and found the victim lying motionless inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

When The Straits Times visited the unit early Thursday morning, a man who appeared to be in his 40s, was seen leaving the three-room flat with letters in hand.

He declined to speak to the media.

Neighbours said they did not know who lived in the flat and that its occupants kept to themselves.

More than a dozen police officers were at the scene from around 7am on Wednesday, according to the neighbours.

A 79-year-old-retiree, who only wanted to be known as Mr Ng, living two doors away from the unit, said: "There were about 15 police officers and six police cars. They barricaded the unit and a body was carried out at around 2pm on Wednesday afternoon."

Huang will be remanded at Central Police Division and his case has been adjourned to May 12.

Anyone convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt faces up to 10 years in jail and can be fined or caned.