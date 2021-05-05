Man arrested for suspected involvement in 19-year-old sister's death in Clementi

SINGAPORE - A 29-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the death of his 19-year-old sister.

He will be charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt on Thursday (May 6).

The police on Wednesday said they were alerted at about 6.30am to a case of an unnatural death at a residential unit along Clementi West Street 1.

Upon arrival, police officers found the woman lying motionless in the residential unit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is the biological brother of the deceased," said the police.

If found guilty, he could be jailed up to 10 years and fined or caned.

Police investigations are ongoing.