S'pore to start VTLs with HK, Philippines, all of Thailand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Israel

SINGAPORE - Vaccinated travellers will be able to fly into Singapore from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates without quarantine from next Friday (Feb 25), following an expansion in the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme.

Vaccinated travellers will soon also be able to fly into Singapore from all cities in Thailand without quarantine.

From March 4, Singapore will also start VTLs for Israel and Philippines to establish two-way quarantine-free travel with these two countries.

These changes come as Singapore pivots its border control measures to ensuring that visitors to the Republic are well protected from Covid-19 so that they do not burden the healthcare system should they get infected here, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Wednesday (Feb 16).

More people will be allowed to enter Singapore under the quarantine-free travel scheme as well, with the Government progressively lifting a 50 per cent cap on the number of VTL travellers that had been in place since December.

From next Tuesday (Feb 22), VTL travellers and those from countries and places deemed to be of low Covid-19 risk, will be able to take a supervised antigen rapid test (ART) within 24 hours of their arrival. This replaces the on-arrival polymerase chain reaction test at Changi Airport that travellers currently have to take.

VTL travellers will also no longer need to undergo a seven-day self-supervised ART testing regime after arrival.

The moves, announced by the multi-ministry task force handling the Covid-19 pandemic on Wednesday (Feb 16), effectively end a three-month pause in the reopening of Singapore's borders.

They are also the first steps in Singapore's move towards opening up to all vaccinated travellers.

The lone tightening of border restriction is with Hong Kong, as Singapore will stop its unilateral opening arrangement with the city following the Health Ministry's review of the public health situation there.

Applications for quarantine-free entry for Hong Kong travellers into Singapore will cease from Feb 17. Instead, a new VTL will be started for Hong Kong from Feb 25. The move means that only vaccinated travellers from Hong Kong can enter Singapore without quarantine, as opposed to all travellers.

The VTLs with Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were supposed to start in early December, but they were deferred owing to their proximity to countries which experienced the initial waves of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.