Entry approval measures for fully vaccinated long-term pass holders to be removed from Feb 21

SINGAPORE - Entry approval requirements for all fully vaccinated long-term pass holders, excluding work permit holders, will be removed from Feb 21.

This means that eligible pass holders entering Singapore through vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs) will not need to apply for a vaccinated travel pass.

Those coming into Singapore through non-VTL means do not need to apply for entry approval but will have to adhere to the prevailing immigration entry requirements and health protocols.

The updated measure, which applies to long-term pass holders such as those with an Employment Pass, dependant's pass or S Pass, will take effect from 11.59pm on Feb 21.

This comes as the number of imported Covid-19 cases into Singapore becomes less relevant as a measure of travel health risk, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a release on Wednesday (Feb 16).

All long-term pass holders have had to obtain approval prior to entering Singapore since March 2020 - a measure that was instituted to limit the number of imported cases into the Republic to contain virus spread.

All eligible pass holders must produce their long-term pass or in-principle approval letter, as well as proof of vaccination status or exemption for entry into Singapore.

Work permit holders should continue to obtain a vaccinated travel pass if entering through VTLs or an entry approval under non-VTL channels such as the work pass holder general lane.

This excludes work permit holders in the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors and other dormitory-bound work permit holders, who are not allowed to enter Singapore via VTLs.

The continued requirement for work permit holders is to ensure they enter Singapore in a safe and calibrated manner given their larger numbers, MOH said.

All travellers must continue to submit a health and travel declaration prior to their arrival. They will be required to provide their health status and recent travel history, as well as personal particulars and contact details.

