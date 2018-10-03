Thomson-East Coast Line on track to start operating next year

The Thomson-East Coast MRT Line (TEL) is on track to open next year, with another two trains for the line delivered to Jurong Port yesterday morning.

Separately, architectural, electrical and mechanical works on the TEL are about three-quarters complete, Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan revealed on Monday.

In a written reply to a parliamentary question from Marine Parade GRC MP Seah Kian Peng, Mr Khaw said the TEL's Mandai Depot will be completed and commissioned ahead of the opening of the first three stations on the line - Woodlands North, Woodlands and Woodlands South - next year.

He added that integrated testing between the depot's operation control centre and systems in these three stations - which check that they are working well - has already started.

Mr Khaw was also present for the delivery of the two trains yesterday.

They will join the first train for the line, which arrived in Singapore in May and is currently at the Mandai Depot. The condition of the trains will be checked before they are delivered to the depot.

The TEL trains are manufactured in China by a consortium of Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries and China's CSR Qingdao Sifang Co, which won a $749 million contract four years ago to supply the trains.



These train cars feature five doors on each side - instead of four as in other MRT trains - to facilitate smoother boarding and alighting.

The remaining 88 trains for the line will be delivered in batches between now and 2023.

The 43km TEL will open progressively from next year, and be completely openin 2024. The 31-station line will stretch from Woodlands North to Sungei Bedok.

Last year, rail operator SMRT won the contract to operate the TEL for nine years with a bid of $1.7 billion.

