Parliament Briefs: Pilot's alcohol case: CAAS reviewing rules

Pilot's alcohol case: CAAS reviewing rules

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) is reviewing regulations and procedures after a Singapore Airlines (SIA) pilot failed an alcohol test before a flight in Australia.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min yesterday said operating an aircraft while intoxicated is a serious matter, and CAAS is looking at the rules to more strongly deter such behaviour.

The SIA pilot, who has been suspended and is being investigated by CAAS, was caught on Sept 15 during a random check by Australia's civil aviation authority.

Dr Lam said CAAS records show there has not been any case of pilots consuming alcohol or drugs before operating planes in Singapore. CAAS requires Singapore carriers to ensure their pilots do not take any alcohol at least eight hours before a flight, wherever they operate in the world.

Help for courts to boost operations

New legislation was passed yesterday to help the courts operate more effectively and efficiently, and ensure that judicial resources are better allocated.

Under the changes to the Supreme Court of Judicature Act, the courts will also be given more power to manage vexatious proceedings, which may be groundless and without merit.

Other changes include allowing the courts to conduct hearings through electronic means, such as live video link.

NS exit permits: Five bonds forfeited a year

On average, there were 40 cases a year where the Defence Ministry reduced the bond of NS-liable males who went overseas for extended periods, or allowed them to provide other measures in lieu of a bond on compassionate grounds.

In a written response on Monday, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen added that about five cases per year had their bonds forfeited when they failed to return to Singapore after their exit permits expired.

Those liable for national service who intend to live overseas for an extended period - two years or longer for those aged 13 to 161/2 years, and three months or more for those aged above 161/2 years - must provide a bond of $75,000 or 50 per cent of the combined annual gross income of both parents for the preceding year, whichever is higher.