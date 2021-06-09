SMRT worker killed, another injured on Sunday when car jack supporting bus gives way

SINGAPORE - One SMRT technician was killed and another injured when a car jack supporting a bus they were working on gave way on Sunday (June 6) morning.

Police told The Straits Times they received a call at around 9.40am on June 6 asking for assistance at 6 Ang Mo Kio Street 62 - the address of SMRT's Ang Mo Kio bus depot.

A 44-year-old man was conscious when taken to the hospital, their spokesman said.

Another 43-year-old man was unconscious, and subsequently died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police said investigations into the unnatural death are ongoing.

There were 14 workplace deaths between January and April this year.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force, the two technicians were sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in Yishun.

One had serious head injuries, while the other complained of chest pains, it added.

The Straits Times understands that the second man has since been discharged.

SMRT has not responded to press queries on the matter.

This is the second workplace fatality for SMRT in two years. In March 2020, one of its technical officers died while working at Bishan Depot. He was hit in the face by a 5kg rod that flew out from a piece of heavy equipment.

Mr Muhammad Afiq Senawi, then 30, was operating a hydraulic press machine when a spacer rod flew out of the machine, broke through fencing, and hit him in the face.

These incidents followed other serious worksite mishaps. On March 22, 2016, two trainees - 24 and 26 years old - were killed on a track near Pasir Ris station.

And on Dec 12, 2018, a 59-year-old worker had his right foot amputated after it was crushed by a maintenance train.

While the rail fatalities were found to have been caused by a failure to impose safety protocols, the cause of the latter has not yet been made known.

SMRT chief executive Neo Kian Hong had then said a board of inquiry into the incident had been convened.