Train service between Gul Circle and Boon Lay on EWL resumes after early morning disruption: SMRT

SINGAPORE - Train service between Gul Circle and Boon Lay stations on the East-West Line resumed after a disruption due to an accident on the track side, SMRT said on Wednesday (Dec 12) morning.
The train operator said the accident had occurred during track maintenance.
SMRT first announced the disruption in a tweet at 4.59am.
In a tweet at 5.19am, it said that the accident occurred during track maintenance.
Free regular and free bridging bus services are available, it added.
In a tweet at 6.22am, SMRT said train services had resumed. "Trains are progressively returning back to normal speed. We apologise for any inconvenience caused," it added.