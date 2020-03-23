SMRT worker dies after accident at Bishan Depot on Monday morning

SINGAPORE - A worker from transport operator SMRT died on Monday morning (March 23) after suffering severe injuries while working at Bishan Depot.

In a statement, SMRT group chief executive officer Neo Kian Hong said: "We are deeply saddened that one of our staff, technical officer Muhammad Afiq bin Senawi, had sustained severe injuries while working in a rolling stock workshop at Bishan Depot.

"He was operating a hydraulic press machine when the accident occurred on Monday at about 9.20am. First aid was immediately rendered. He was then conveyed to the hospital.

"Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the hospital at about 11.20am. We have conveyed our deepest condolences to his family and are rendering support and assistance at this very difficult time."

SMRT is assisting the Land Transport Authority, the Ministry of Manpower and the police with the investigations. It has also called a safety time-out and suspended all similar maintenance works while investigations are ongoing.