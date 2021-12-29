Singapore's electric vehicle journey in 2021

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Singapore made a great push for electric vehicle (EV) adoption this year, with the government unveiling several schemes to encourage consumers to make the switch.

It will set aside $30 million over the next five years for EV-related initiatives, such as measures to improve charging provision at private premises.

There are also plans to deploy 60,000 charging points at public car parks and private premises by 2030 - a more ambitious target from 28,000 previously.

As the year comes to a close, The Business Times recaps the key developments in the EV sector which Singapore saw this year.

Tesla comes to Singapore

The US car manufacturer delivered its first cars to customers here in July, and its most basic Model 3, which costs nearly $200,000 in Singapore, immediately became the country's top-selling sedan by September.

Data from the Land Transport Authority showed the number of new Teslas on Singapore roads rising more than 10-fold to 487 by the third quarter, from just 30 in the first half of the year.

The electric car maker also set up its first three "supercharger" charging points in Orchard Central, making it the supercharger's debut in South-east Asia. It has since installed charging points at two other malls - Katong V and Millenia Walk - with plans to set up more in the future.

BlueSG inks deal with TotalEnergies, acquired by Goldbell