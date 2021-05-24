SIA Group pledges to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group has committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The move follows those of several other airlines and increasing scrutiny in recent years on the environmental impact of aviation.

The SIA Group consists of flag carrier SIA, budget airline Scoot and SIA Cargo.

It said in a statement on Monday (May 24) that its airlines will achieve the net zero carbon emissions goal through several measures. These include investing in new-generation aircraft, adopting sustainable aviation fuels and sourcing for high-quality carbon offsets.

Chief executive officer Goh Choon Phong said the group is aware that sustainability is an increasingly important issue to both customers and staff.

He said the most effective way for an airline to lower carbon emissions is to operate a young fleet of aircraft. The SIA Group already has one of the youngest fleets in the world, with an average age of five years and 10 months.

It has retired 45 older aircraft in the past year, and will replace them with new aircraft that are up to 30 per cent more fuel-efficient, said Mr Goh.

"We will continue to collaborate with governments, the airline industry, and partners such as aircraft manufacturers, technology providers, and fuel suppliers, both in Singapore and around the world," said Mr Goh.

The SIA Group has also been taking other measures to work towards environmental sustainability.

For example, it has installed solar panels on all of its office buildings in Singapore. This generates renewable energy that provides up to 18 per cent of its electricity demand, it said.

It rolled out a new economy-class meal concept last year that reduces the amount of single-use plastics with paper packaging and bamboo cutlery.

According to the International Air Transport Association, commercial aviation is responsible for 2 to 3 per cent of global carbon emissions.

In February, a group of European aviation trade organisations published a plan to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

American Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Qatar Airways and others have also announced similar plans.