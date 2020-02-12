Sembcorp to build solar panels for SIA, SIA Engineering

SINGAPORE - The drive to install solar panels is hotting up. Just a day after it was announced that Sembcorp was picked to build a floating solar farm in Tengah Reservoir, the government-link company said it has clinched another project.

In a statement Wednesday (Feb 12), Sembcorp said its wholly-owned subsidiary Sembcorp Solar will install rooftop solar panels for Singapore Airlines (SIA) and SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC).

Sembcorp Solar will install, own and operate more than 20,000 solar panels with a total capacity of 8.2 megawatt-peak, making it the largest such project in the aviation sector here.

The panels will be installed at several locations, including SIA's Airline House, SIA Training Centre, and five of SIAEC's hangars.

When completed in June this year, the project is expected to produce over 10,200 megawatt hours of power annually - enough to power more than 2,290 four-room HDB flats for a year.

"It will also help offset over 4.3 million kg of carbon dioxide emissions a year, equivalent to taking approximately 930 cars off the road or planting over 52,000 trees," Sembcorp said.

The move is in line with SIA's goal to reduce 15 per cent of its electricity consumption in its offices by its financial year 2020/21, as well as with SIAEC's goal to reduce 15 per cent of its energy consumption by FY2023/24.