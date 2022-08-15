Bus, train fare formula to be reviewed; any changes will be applied from 2023

SINGAPORE - The way that bus and train fares are calculated will be reviewed to account for changes in commuting patterns, and to balance fare affordability and the financial sustainability of the public transport sector.

The Public Transport Council (PTC) said this on Monday (Aug 15) as it announced the start of its review process, aiming to complete it by the first half of next year.

Any changes made to the public transport fare adjustment formula and mechanism will be applied from the fare review exercise in 2023 onwards, the PTC added.

It will be consulting commuters, public transport operators, the labour movement and transport experts for the review.

The current formula will remain for the upcoming fare review later this year.

The formula puts a cap on how much public transport fares here can be adjusted each year. It comprises five component indicators that take into account core inflation, energy prices, wage increases, productivity and the network capacity of the public transport system.

The formula is typically reviewed once every five years, said the PTC, which is led by Nominated MP Janet Ang, and comprises 16 other members from academic institutions, business, grassroots organisations, labour unions and professional services who are appointed by the Ministry of Transport (MOT).

The last time there was a formula review, the network capacity factor (NCF) was introduced in 2018 to better reflect operating costs borne by public transport operators due to capacity adjustments - such as running more trains and buses over longer distances for less crowded and more convenient rides, for instance.

The PTC on Monday laid out the terms of reference for its latest review.

It will first look at the effectiveness of the current formula, in consideration of the changes in the public transport industry and commuting patterns.

Last year, former PTC chairman Richard Magnus highlighted the growing phenomenon of people working from home, but said then that the long-term trend is still not clear.

Due to Covid-19, public transport ridership in Singapore fell to as low as 25 per cent of pre-pandemic levels during the circuit breaker in April and May 2020.

While numbers have since bounced back after pandemic restrictions were largely eased, they are still below pre-Covid-19 levels.

The PTC said it will also propose ways to better balance between keeping fares affordable and ensuring the financial sustainability of the public transport system.