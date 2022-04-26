S'pore Poly chairman and NMP Janet Ang to lead Public Transport Council

SINGAPORE - Singapore Polytechnic chairman and Nominated MP Janet Ang has been appointed the new chairman of the Public Transport Council (PTC), becoming the first woman to head the 17-member group which regulates MRT and bus fares.

She replaces former senior district judge Richard Magnus, whose death of a heart attack in March had left the position vacant.

As PTC chairman, Ms Ang will oversee fare reviews in a post-Covid-19 world, where ridership patterns might be substantially changed.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran on Tuesday (April 26) appointed her, along with 15 other members, to the council for a three-year period from May 1 this year to April 30, 2025.

The Transport Ministry said Ms Ang will continue the legacy of the late Mr Magnus in keeping public transport fares affordable while ensuring the long-term financial sustainability of the public transport system.

Apart from being Singapore Polytechnic's chairman, Ms Ang is Singapore's non-resident ambassador to the Vatican and chairman of the National University of Singapore Institute of Systems Science and Sistic.com

She holds positions on various boards, foundations and councils.

Formerly IBM's vice-president for Asia-Pacific, she spent 10 years on international assignments in Tokyo and Beijing.

Of the 15 members appointed to the PTC on the same day, five are new, replacing five members who have all served at least two terms.

The PTC comprises leaders in academic institutions, business, grassroots organisations, labour unions and professional services.

The five newly appointed members are:

- Ms Ku Geok Boon, chief executive of SG Enable;

- Mr Benny Lee, principal private secretary to Singapore's president;

- Mr Mak Mun Whai, general secretary of the National Transport Workers' Union;

- Mr Naseer Ghani, chairman of the West Coast Community Club Indian Activity Executive Committee; and

- Mr Tan Soo Nan, executive and non-independent director of Raffles Medical Group and Raffles Health Insurance.