Passenger traffic through S'pore's Changi Airport at 31% of pre-pandemic levels

SINGAPORE - The number of travellers passing through Changi Airport in the past week has reached 31 per cent of passenger traffic before the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was a marked increase from the 18 per cent mark a month ago, with the air hub's recovery now picking up pace following a broad reopening of Singapore's borders on April 1 to all travellers fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The growth in traffic shows the Republic is on track to achieve its target of restoring half of pre-Covid-19 passenger volume by the end of this year, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Monday (April 18).

It said that 400,000 air passengers passed through Singapore in the week ending on Sunday.

"Traffic volume increased for all major markets, with particularly strong growth for traffic to and from Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand," CAAS added.

"Direct traffic increased for both international and local travellers, with Singapore citizens and permanent residents making up 32 per cent of the total direct traffic."

CAAS also said that the number of passenger flights to and from Singapore in the last week has increased to 38 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. This is up from 29 per cent a month ago.

It added that the frequency of flights between Singapore and countries such as Australia and India has increased significantly.

Air New Zealand, Myanmar Airways International, and PT. Batik Air Indonesia have restarted scheduled passenger flights to Singapore.

Meanwhile, air links were recently re-established with five cities - Cairns, Da Nang, Kota Kinabalu, Madurai, and Riyadh.

CAAS director-general, Mr Han Kok Juan, said: "We are seeing good air travel recovery and expect numbers to further increase, especially in the upcoming May Day-Hari Raya Puasa long weekend and the June school holiday season.

"We... advise travellers to come to the airport early and to cater more time for departure check-in and arrival baggage collection."

To help ramp up recruitment in the aviation sector, CAAS will organise a sector-wide careers promotion and recruitment event on May 27 and 28.

The OneAviation Careers event, which will be held at the Suntec City Convention Centre, will include career talks showcasing offerings in aviation and related sectors.

About 15 companies, including Singapore Airlines, Sats, dnata, Changi Airport Group and Rolls Royce will exhibit at the event.

Visitors will also be able to sign up for on-site interviews conducted by employers.

Three million passengers passed through Changi Airport in 2021. This was just 4.4 per cent of the 68 million passenger movements registered in 2019, before the pandemic.

In the first two months of this year, 1.42 million passenger movements were registered - 13 per cent of pre-pandemic numbers.