MRT station will affect heritage of former Bukit Timah Turf Club but area's value can be retained: Report

SINGAPORE - The construction of a Cross Island Line MRT station in the former Bukit Timah Turf Club will affect the site's heritage value, but keeping many of the buildings - including the two grandstands - will help retain the area's history.

A heritage impact assessment report released on Monday concluded that it is still possible to retain "sufficient heritage value" within the former racecourse site while building Turf City station, despite the "inevitable" need to destroy some structures in the process.

It recommended preserving several historic sites of high or exceptional importance, including the grandstands, former secretaries' bungalows, duplex flat and Saddle Club compound.

Parts of the racetrack, parts of the stables and hay barn, however, will be demolished.

The report, commissioned by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), follows the announcement that Turf City station will be sited underneath the former Bukit Timah Turf Club horse racing tracks in September. It is one of six stations along CRL stage two, slated to open in 2032.

The news sparked concern among heritage watchers that extensive construction work would damage historic buildings of high heritage value.

For instance, the two grandstands were where the public used to watch and bet on horse races until 1999, with horse racing one of Singapore's earlier mass spectator sports, together with cricket.

The venue is also closely associated with Singapore Turf Club, formerly Singapore Sporting Club, which was formed in 1842 and which organised horse races twice a year.

As one of many racecourses founded by expatriates in South-east Asia, the site also speaks to the region's colonial legacy, and how these places were later reclaimed by locals from a wide variety of backgrounds.

The heritage assessment was conducted by National University of Singapore's Department of Architecture and heritage consultant Purcell, and focuses specifically on the areas immediately affected by and near to Turf City station works.

These works include tunnelling and open-cut excavations that will take place near preserved structures.

Contractors should come up with a protection plan for the buildings that are being kept, the report said, and set up temporary protective structures to minimise disturbance to these buildings. Any new infrastructure such as the station entrances should be mindful of heritage elements, it added.

"The proposed new entrance buildings should be of compatible design and still be distinguishable from the existing historic buildings, structures, and open spaces," it said, adding that the setting around buildings could also be retained as far as possible.