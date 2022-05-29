First flight touches down at refurbished Changi Airport T2

SINGAPORE - A Singapore Airlines flight from Munich, the first to arrive at the refurbished Changi Airport Terminal 2 (T2), touched down early on Sunday (May 29) morning.

Passengers on flight SQ327, which landed at 7.12am, welcomed the spacious layout of the renovated terminal and swift automated immigration clearance.

The terminal was closed in May 2020 for renovations. It reopened to passengers on Sunday.

First to exit the glass doors separating the arrival immigration hall from the public area of the arrival hall was Mr Kaushik Mohan, who was returning to Singapore after a five-day work trip in the German city.

The 38-year-old, who works as a private equity investor, said: "I didn't need to wait for anything... (and) there are new automatic immigration machines."

There are a total of 34 automated immigration lanes, said operator Changi Airport Group (CAG). They serve Singaporeans and residents who have enrolled their iris and facial biometrics with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), as well as eligible foreign visitors. Another 12 lanes are manned by ICA officers.

Of the 34 automated lanes, six are special assistance lanes that are wider to cater to passengers with mobility aids and families.

However, only 16 automated lanes, three special assistance lanes and six manned counters will be in use for now, the airport operator said.

Before the renovation, there were only eight automated lanes and 16 counters in the same hall.

Sunday marks the first phase of the reopening of T2, with arrival immigration, baggage claim belts and contact gates at the southern wing of the terminal ready for flight operations.

The rest of the arrival immigration hall, as well as the departure hall, are still undergoing renovation. The expansion works are slated to be fully completed by 2024.

The terminal will cater to peak-hour arrival flights of airlines operating in Terminal 3 (T3). A small number of T3 departure flights may use the boarding gates at T2, although passengers on these flights will continue to check in and clear departure immigration at T3.

As travel restrictions ease globally, air travel has picked up, with passenger traffic through Changi Airport now averaging above 40 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

Mr Mohan said that the passengers were offered tea and biscuits by airport staff welcoming them, making for a "very festive" atmosphere.