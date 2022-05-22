Changi Airport Terminal 2 to reopen in phases from May 29

SINGAPORE - Changi Airport Terminal 2 will reopen progressively from May 29 as the air hub prepares to meet an expected increase in passenger traffic in the months ahead.

The terminal has been closed for upgrading works since May 2020.

When completed by 2024, the expansion works will raise the terminal's capacity by five million to 28 million passenger movements per year, said Changi Airport Group (CAG) on Sunday (May 22).

In the first phase of the reopening, key touchpoints such as arrival immigration, baggage claim belts and contact gates at the southern wing of the terminal will be ready for flight operations.

The terminal will host mainly peak-hour arrival flights of airlines operating in T3.

A small number of T3 departure flights may use boarding gates at T2, although passengers on these flights will continue to check in and clear departure immigration at T3.

Those who are heading to Changi to receive passengers are advised to check which terminal an arriving flight has been assigned to.

The information will be available on the Changi Airport website and the iChangi app at least two hours before the flight's arrival time.

The expanded T2 will see a larger arrival immigration hall with more automated immigration as well as special assistance lanes.

The automated immigration lanes will serve Singaporeans and residents who have enrolled their iris and facial biometrics with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, as well as eligible foreign visitors who have done the same upon their arrival in Singapore.

The number of automated immigration lanes will be increased as more passengers are enrolled, said CAG.

Special assistance lanes will feature a wider width than conventional lanes. This will allow passengers with mobility aids, as well as big family groups, to clear immigration more easily.

The baggage claim hall will include three collection belts, with one that has been lengthened to handle more bags.