Europe sees travel recovery as Covid-19 restrictions ease

LONDON/DUBLIN (REUTERS) - European airlines and hotel chains are seeing bookings recover to levels not seen since before the Covid-19 pandemic, led by demand for shorter trips, although travellers remain cautious about making long-distance journeys.

The pandemic led to international travel virtually shutting down as governments around the world banned foreigners from entering their countries. However, the easing of restrictions and a pent-up demand to travel has sparked cautious optimism among executives.

Challenges remain in the form of rising costs and staff shortages causing flights to be cancelled. Despite that, airlines are forecasting a return to profitability.

"There is a lot of pent-up demand. People want to see their families and travel again," said Phil Seymour, president of IBA Group, a Britain-based consultancy and aircraft valuation firm.

British Airways-owner IAG expects to be profitable from the second quarter onwards and for the year as a whole, it said on Friday (May 6). That's despite having to cut capacity in the first quarter to avoid disruptions.

"Premium leisure continues to be the strongest performing segment and business travel is at its highest level since the start of the pandemic," said IAG Chief Executive Luis Gallego.

IAG, which also owns Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus, said the easing of government-imposed travel restrictions, particularly in Britain, had improved demand. It reported "no noticeable impact" from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

IAG forecasts passenger capacity to be around 80 per cent of 2019 levels in the second quarter, rising to 90 per cent by the fourth quarter. Flights between Europe and North America will be close to full capacity by the third quarter, it said.

"We are finally seeing genuine shoots of progress, with profits expected to sprout from next quarter," said Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

IAG's bullish outlook followed similar guidance from other European airlines.

Germany's Lufthansa is looking to return to an operating profit this quarter as demand for travel rises with the easing of Covid-19 curbs, it said on Thursday.

Air France-KLM has seen a recovery in ticket sales and strong summer bookings, it said on Thursday.

Short-haul bookings are driving the recovery. Travellers are still wary on long-distance journeys as Covid-19 concerns linger and US visitors remain cautious about planning trips to Europe because of the conflict in Ukraine.