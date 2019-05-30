50kg e-scooter among 19 PMDs impounded recently for breaking rules

SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority (LTA) impounded a total of 19 personal mobility devices (PMDs) in enforcement operations at multiple locations since last Saturday (May 25).

Ten of these were impounded on Saturday night alone, the LTA said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The other nine were seized from Monday to Wednesday.

In response to queries, LTA said the locations for the operations over the weekend were Admiralty, Bukit Panjang, Choa Chu Kang, Marsiling and Woodlands.

Some of the operations, which saw 80 officers deployed, also involved help from the police and National Parks Board.

LTA spotted 16 offences on Saturday, including speeding, riding non-compliant PMDs and power-assisted bicycles, and riding PMDs on roads and power-assisted bicycles on footpaths.

Of the 10 PMDs impounded on Saturday night, six were used on the road.

One of the PMDs weighed nearly 50kg - over twice the 20kg weight limit.

From Monday to Wednesday, officers continued their enforcement efforts at various other locations.

LTA said in a separate Facebook post on Thursday that officers were in Ang Mo Kio, Aljunied, Bedok, Pasir Ris, Punggol, River Valley, Sengkang, Sembawang, Tampines, Thomson, Tiong Bahru, Woodlands and Yishun.

The authority said that 19 offences were detected, including riding on pedestrian-only paths and riding non-compliant devices on public paths.

This is not the first time PMD users that flout requirements have been caught.

The heaviest PMD that LTA has impounded weighed more than 100kg, according to a Facebook post by the authority on May 22.

Last May, LTA seized a 64kg e-scooter. Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said the following month that the authorities have also found an e-scooter weighing 92kg.

A modified e-scooter with a long metal structure was also found to be overweight in October the same year.

Over 600 PMD users were caught for illegally riding their PMDs on the road last year.