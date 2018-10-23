'Super long' e-scooter impounded by LTA, found to be overweight

SINGAPORE - A long e-scooter seen on the road over the weekend has been impounded by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The authority said in a Facebook post that enforcement officers spotted a man riding the modified e-scooter on Monday morning (Oct 22) during routine enforcement patrols. The personal mobility device was impounded on the same day.

The device was also found to be overweight and could not be legally used on public paths.

A picture uploaded by LTA shows a long metal structure attached to the back of the e-scooter. In another photo, enforcement officers are seen weighing the structure.

The long e-scooter was flagged on Saturday, after the Roads.sg Facebook page posted a video of a man riding the device on a road.

According to Roads.sg, the video, which was titled Super Long E-scooter, was filmed at lunchtime on Friday along Paya Lebar Road. It has since attracted 69,000 views and more than 350 shares.

LTA said that committing active mobility offences, such as reckless riding, can result in the offender receiving heavy penalties such as fines and/ or imprisonment.

Users of personal mobility devices can refer to the LTA website for more information about the related regulations and rules of conduct.