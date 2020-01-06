24 offenders caught in 4 days after LTA strictly enforces e-scooter ban on footpaths

SINGAPORE - A total of 24 errant e-scooter riders were nabbed in four days after a strict enforcement on an e-scooter ban on footpaths kicked in last Wednesday (Jan 1), said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the LTA said its officers in plain clothes carried out operations from last Friday night to Saturday morning in various areas in Bukit Panjang and Jurong to enforce the new active mobility rules.

In particular, the officers looked out for e-scooter riders who refused to heed repeated reminders and continued riding on footpaths.

Offenders may be fined up to $2,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

"Several devices were impounded during the latest enforcement blitz, as they exceeded the stipulated weight limit of 20kg," the authority said.

Some power-assisted bicycle riders were also caught for using their devices, also called electric bicycles, on footpaths, the LTA added. E-bikes are allowed only on roads and cycling paths.

The authority's officers also ensured compliance with other active mobility rules such as device criteria and usage rules.

These stricter regulations came after a series of personal mobility device-related accidents here, in which pedestrians were injured and a 65-year-old cyclist killed. The footpath ban started on Nov 5 last year and, up until last Tuesday, the LTA had been issuing warnings to errant users. But from last Wednesday, the authority strictly enforced the ban.

Under the new rules, users of e-scooters are banned from riding on the 5,500km of footpaths in Singapore.

This means that the use of e-scooters, which are already banned on roads, are confined to 440km of cycling paths.

Bicycles and personal mobility aids such as motorised wheelchairs will continue to be allowed on footpaths, cycling paths and park connectors.

But the footpath ban will progressively be extended to other motorised PMDs in the first quarter of this year, including hoverboards and unicycles.