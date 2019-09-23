Personal mobility aids capped at 10kmh for public safety

We thank Ms Clara Chua for her letter expressing concern about the safe use of personal mobility aids (PMAs) (Cap personal mobility aids at walking speed, Sept 16).

PMAs enable individuals who are less mobile, such as the elderly and people with walking difficulties, to move around more easily and be more independent.

We agree that PMAs should be used safely and responsibly, for both users and pedestrians. A maximum device speed limit of 10kmh for PMAs is already in place to ensure the safety of users and others sharing the paths. For safety reasons, PMAs are not allowed on roads.

We are committed to making our transport system more inclusive, and we are building more barrier-free infrastructure to make it easier for people with different mobility needs to use public transport.

We hope the public can continue to look out for those who may require assistance and work together with us to foster a gracious and caring commuting culture for everyone.

Kenneth Wong

Director, Active Mobility

Land Transport Authority