$10 incentive for taxi drivers to pick up passengers at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE - It is not enough that more people can now fly into Changi Airport with greater ease - there should not be a long wait for a taxi to leave the terminals.

With that in mind, Changi Airport Group has launched an incentive programme to encourage drivers to pick up passengers from the airport.

Drivers will be given a reward of $10 for each day they make a minimum of three trips from Terminal 1, Terminal 3 or Jewel Changi Airport.

Trips must be made during three time windows - 6am to 10am, noon to 1pm and 4pm to 7pm - in the programme that starts on Friday and ends on April 30.

The 100 drivers who make the most number of trips from these locations throughout the month of April will be entitled to participate in a lucky draw. Ten winners will each get $1,000 worth of preferred fuel or petrol kiosk vouchers.

The incentive comes after Singapore further relaxed pandemic measures, with travellers no longer required to take only designated flights to enter the country quarantine-free and quotas for daily arrivals removed.

Higher traffic is expected at the airport with the easing of travel measures, as seen from the bigger crowds in terminals 1 and 3 on Friday. ST observed that there were three to four groups of passengers in the queue for taxis at Terminal 3's arrival hall on Friday morning.

But Strides Taxi driver Charles Ba feels that it could be difficult to fulfil the eligibility requirements. The 51-year-old said that while cabbies are able to get passengers almost immediately during the peak period of 8am to 10am, they would likely have to wait for as long as an hour during the rest of the day, when demand is low.

"If I'm lucky and all my trips from the airport are to areas in the east, I might be able to complete three trips without having to queue each time. But if I get a passenger going to the central business district, it's not worth having to go all the way back with the possibility of having to queue," he said.

"The incentive makes it a $3 bonus for each trip. That's not worth it, especially since petrol prices are expensive nowadays."

According to pump price tracker Fuel Kaki, 92-octane petrol is now at $3.01 a litre at Caltex and Esso, and $3 at SPC.

Mr Henry Tay, who's with ComfortDelGro, said he would resume heading to the airport if the Covid-19 situation in Singapore remains stable following the opening of borders.

The 52-year-old said: "I like to pick up travellers because when they like talking to us, they will arrange subsequent rides with us throughout their trip."