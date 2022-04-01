Queues, crowds at Changi Airport on first day of relaxed travel measures

SINGAPORE - Queues in front of check-in counters - not seen since the pandemic hit in 2020 - made a welcome return to Changi Airport on Friday morning (April 1).

The previously mostly empty terminals had people towing luggage and others checking flight schedules on the now-busy display screens. Crowds formed along the walkways and cafes enjoyed brisk business.

On the first day of Singapore's doing away with vaccinated travel lane flights for quarantine-free travel and on-arrival tests, a tentative sense of normality returned to Terminals 1 and 3.

Friday's scene is a far cry from just last September, when both terminals were completely shut due to a Covid-19 cluster forming among airport staff, offering hope that Singapore can once more take flight as an air hub.

Mr Franklin Tang, 44, queued for an hour to check in on Friday, despite reaching the airport at 7.45am for a 10am flight to the Maldives.

The line was completely unexpected, the chief executive of a property technology company said. He and his family are visiting one of the newly opened Maldives resorts, and had booked tickets before the announcement to scrap VTL flights was made last week.

"It's nice to hold an actual plane ticket in my hand. There were quite a few flights in the morning to different places but only one row for check-in was open. Some automated check-in machines also could not be used so we had to get in line," he told The Straits Times.

"I read that operations are being ramped up now so maybe this is the transition period. It's certainly exciting to travel again."

According to Changi Airport Group data, 703,000 people used Changi Airport in February, up from 118,000 a year ago. Transport Minister S. Iswaran has said that more travellers are expected in the coming months, with Terminal 2 slated to be reopened in phases.

Airlines caution that it is too early to speak decidedly of an upward trend, with the number of flights each day yet to change dramatically, but the removal of the VTL cap on passengers has had an instant effect at Changi.

The authorities' target for airport traffic to return to 50 per cent of pre-pandemic levels this year now seems more within reach. It was at about 13 per cent last month.

The crowd on Friday included those who have not travelled in a long time, and families who finally have a chance to reunite. Malaysia, too, reopened its borders on Friday, giving Malaysians and Singaporeans the opportunity to fly more frequently between the neighbouring countries.

Ms Nicky Chan, 26, a hairstylist who works in Singapore, booked her flight to Penang after learning of the loosening of travel measures last week.

She had not seen her family in Malaysia for more than a year, and did not manage to book a flight back home during Chinese New Year.

"It was too much of a hassle," she said. "VTL flights are harder to arrange and I might not be able to get one back to Singapore. (Flying on a non-VTL flight), I would have to miss many weeks of work and quarantine away from my family which defeats the purpose of returning home."

Malaysian Jamunah Krishnan, a 40-year-old production operator for a wafer company, was stepping foot here for the first time after two years of working for a Singapore company from home in Kuala Lumpur.

"It feels so good to be back. I miss the food here," she said.